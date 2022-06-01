150 000 arrested for border crimes

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested over 150 000 people in an operation targeting border crimes.In January last year police launched operation "No to cross border crimes" to fight border related crimes such as smuggling and border jumping among others.In their twitter page the police said 24 278 people have also been arrested under operation "No to machete gangs"."On 5 June 211 people were arrested countrywide under the operation, "No to cross border crimes. So far 157 458 people have been arrested since the operation started. Police also arrested 217 people under the operation, "No to machete gangs," bringing the cumulative arrests to 24 278," said the police," said the police.Meanwhile members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge under the operation, "No to cross border crimes," arrested a conductor, Given Siwela (24) for bribery at Nottingham Turn off roadblock along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.The suspect offered the police R100 bribe, after the driver of a Toyota Hiace he was travelling in was arrested for failure to register a trailer and failure to have current vehicle licence.