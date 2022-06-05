Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

by Shelton Muchena
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF member and Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye was today convicted for stealing 20 laptops which were meant to benefit schools in Goromonzi South constituency.


Kagonye failed to account for the laptops during the course of the trial and her explanation as to what happened to the laptops was not reasonable said Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro

She has been sent to Chikurubi Maximum Prison awaiting her sentencing Thursday afternoon.

Source - Byo24News

