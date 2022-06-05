Latest News Editor's Choice


Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Alexandra residents allegedly assaulted and put tyres around a 40-year-old woman who they accused of being part of the Dudula Movement suspected of terrorising residents.

The movement is different from Operation Dudula, which is synonymous with Nhlanhla Lux.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media shows two tyres stuffed with boxes wrapped around the woman while people questioned her.

In the video, the woman, who is bruised and covered in blood, said she was not part of the movement.

"I am no longer a Dudula member; I am not a Dudula member. I am apologising; I am not a Dudula member."

The people around her can be heard questioning her repeatedly.

"When was the last time you were with them? Why are you removing our mothers from their homes?" they asked.

Police were called and rescued the woman. She is currently under police guard in hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said the woman was reported to be a member of Dudula Movement which illegally evicted people from their houses in Alexandra.

She is facing charges of malicious damage to property and public violence.

"The woman was detained as per a case of malicious damage to property and public violence registered in May 2022 at Alexandra police station," Sello added.

Source - news24
