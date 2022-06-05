Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chirau appointed deputy secretary

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed former Zanu-PF acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tendai Chirau, as the Deputy Secretary for Security in the Politburo.

Speaking after the 362nd Politburo session in Harare last night,  National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, who was standing in for the party's spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said Chirau assumes the post with immediate effect.

The Politburo, Bimha said, also endorsed President Mnangagwa's directive for the party to sharpen its mobilisation strategies ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The party, he said, must nurture and assist the newly-elected youth league executive.

"The party leadership has been directed to take constitutional amendments of the party's constitution very seriously guided by the party interests.

"The party leadership must always, at all times, seek to popularise and educate the public on the vision, projects and direction of the Second Republic," said Bimha.

Bimha also gave a detailed report on the forthcoming Women's League Conference.

The report on the just-ended Youth League conference was also tabled and adopted with the newly -elected deputy Secretary for the Youth League, John Paradza, being received in the Politburo.

Bimha also said the Politburo endorsed the outcomes of the provincial conferences of the Women's League ahead of their elective conference.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women's League, who is also Senate president, Mabel Chinomona, announced the names of the 40 candidates who sailed through to the national women's league executive.

Notable figures who won in their respective provinces are Monica Mutsvangwa, who is the League's Secretary for Administration, Angeline Masuku, deputy Secretary for Women's League, Mable Mbowa, Secretary for Commissariat in the league, Betty Nhambu Kaseke, Nyasha Chikwinya and Dorothy Mashonganyika.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa' popularity surges to 48%

1 hr ago | 636 Views

Magaisa declared national hero

1 hr ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa's son elevated to army major

1 hr ago | 1025 Views

Zanu-PF non-performers face axe

1 hr ago | 296 Views

SRC endorses it's stooges

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Game-changing oil rig Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Price of bread to humble Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 433 Views

We have to break Zanu-PF yoke

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Govt tops pension defaulters list

1 hr ago | 78 Views

BCC acts on Cowdray Park flooding

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Hararians hail Pomona deal suspension

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe selected for UN SMEs projects

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Court orders code of conduct for VPs, ministers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Esigodini villagers nab cattle rustlers

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Torture cops' trial stalls

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Conflicted EU red-flags govt on abductions

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe electoral violence looms'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt too snoopy'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Former judge heads for Supreme Court over car

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Gwanda mine raises US$8 million from Victoria Falls bourse

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hwange residents petition Parly over underground fires

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Machete gang kills man, robs wife of $25

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law lift ZIFA board suspension

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Devious plots against Zimbabwe will come to naught'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zacc warns bus crews

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Maj-Gen Nyathi declared national hero

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Kagonye remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

1 hr ago | 324 Views

ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

11 hrs ago | 941 Views

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 1036 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

13 hrs ago | 556 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 772 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

15 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

16 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

18 hrs ago | 5962 Views

6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Isn't continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Can Shona be added to South Africa's official languages?

20 hrs ago | 3092 Views

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

22 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

22 hrs ago | 6596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days