Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fast-rising rhumba band Insimbi ZeZhwane has dropped its first video of their latest single Imbulumakhasane which they released over the weekend.The video was shot in South Africa where the award-winning band is based.It was produced by Ezakithi Media House.The duo of Meluleki "Brema" Moyo and Elvis "MaEli" Mathe that hails from Tsholotsho said the video was recorded with the intention of introducing themselves to audiences who know and love the music but have never seen their faces."This is our first video and we're excited that it's out.We decided to work on it for our fans who're all over the world.They always hear our songs but haven't been able to see us.We hope to do more videos if we get good support from our fans on this video," said bassist Brema who is also the band's co-leader.Already, the video has garnered close to 15 000 views, just four days after its release.Brema said they are now working on a new album that they hope to release towards Christmas Insimbi ZeZhwane band manager Bahlanu "SaGqumo" Sibanda said they always wanted to work on videos but lack of funding hampered those plans."We're quite happy about this project because it has finally happened.We didn't want to rush it as we wanted something that would match our high music standard.We decided to have a video for a new single so as to make it more exciting," SaGqumo said.The manager said the plan worked well as people are buying the song on online music stores.He said if they had just released a song, it would have been shared on social media platforms without the band reaping any benefits for it.SaGqumo went on to encourage fans to enjoy the new offing as they wait for the next album which he said will blow fans away.From the feedback the band has received for the latest offering, it is evident that they are on the right track.Insimbi ZeZhwane is arguably the rhumba band of the moment as they scooped a Zimbabwe Music Awards gong in February this year.This was a follow-up to the award they won at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards last year.The band's music composition and arrangement have set it apart from other rhumba bands and fans have fallen in love with their style.Known for hits Imbembe, iGinyambila, and Impande Yeminyela, the band has been in the music business for over seven years although they started making waves after recording their last two productions.