FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FASTJET Zimbabwe yesterday introduced a second daily flight service from Victoria Falls to South Africa's OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

The airline recently introduced flights between Victoria Falls and Mbombela (Nelspruit) Kruger and Mpumalanga International Airport and Maun in Botswana effective.

The latest service will operate every day using the airline's 50-seater Embraer regional jet ERJ145 aircraft.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said the daily service will boost the continued resumption of tourism and other trade activities in the resort town.

"We continue to support the development of Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub by providing the much-needed seamless connections between the region's top destinations," Ndawana said.

"Working closely with our industry partners we continue to record growing demand for travel to the region. These second daily flights have been designed to provide international tourists arriving or departing from Johannesburg with additional options and seamless connections into the Victoria Falls," he added.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

