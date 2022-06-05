Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Conflicted EU red-flags govt on abductions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE European Union (EU) has urged Zimbabwe to earnestly look into the issue of enforced disappearances  and bring the culprits to book.

Speaking to NewsDay after the fourth EU-Zimbabwe Dialogue meeting in Harare on Tuesday, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen said: "Zimbabwe, unfortunately, has a history of forced disappearances. We still have reports of disappearances of people. We encouraged government to take these allegations seriously and transparently look into them. We want Zimbabwe to report on its findings and bring the culprits to justice. It needs to be addressed seriously so that the facts behind all the alleged cases are brought to daylight.

"We have differences of opinion on how a number of human rights issues are addressed. We hope that Zimbabwe would make more progress on those matters."

Olkkonen's concerns on enforced disappearances came as Citizens Coalition for Change member Moreblessing Ali disappeared on May 24 after she was reportedly bundled into a car by a Zanu-PF mob in Chitungwiza.

Police, however, released a statement saying Ali's disappearance had nothing to do with politics, but was a personal matter between her and her former boyfriend, Pius Jamba.

Olkkonen said the country was also failing to implement electoral reforms recommended by the EU election observer mission after the 2018 elections.

"It's a complicated picture, there are some steps forward and areas where we would want to see much progress. For example, on the electoral agenda we see that there are steps taken, but we are also concerned that time ahead of next year's elections is very short. It depends on whether there will be time to implement some of the recommendations of the electoral observer missions," he said.

The EU was still monitoring progress of its recommendations made in 2018 and it believes "most of the recommendations where progress has not been made are hinged on the amendments of the Electoral Act".

Foreign Affairs and International Trade ministry secretary James Manzou who co-chaired the meeting said: "Zimbabwe doesn't have any human rights violations. Of course, they would cite certain issues. Yes, there are areas where we had different views. Even in your family you have different views, but you sit down and discuss them. So we used this opportunity to outline the reforms that we are undertaking such as media and electoral reforms. This was an opportunity to tell them that this is what we are doing."

Manzou pointed out that the issue of EU sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe remains a thorn in the flesh as it has resulted in an arms embargo on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

"Progress in removing some sanctions is acknowledged, but when investors google and find out that Zimbabwe is under sanctions, they automatically change their minds. Sanctions must be removed," he said.

Meanwhile, during a documentation project launch yesterday by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) in Harare, Olkkonen criticised electoral violence, saying warning signs were already there ahead of next year's elections.

"With the increasingly complex and tense political situation as we approach elections next year, we are already seeing some warning signs that could indicate the deterioration of the human rights situation," he said.

On lack of national identity documents, Olkkonen said that would disenfranchise potential voters and infringe on their rights.

"As such, the undocumented has the major impact on one's life and unfortunately this often passes from one generation to another," he added.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson Elasto Mugwadi said: "The main constraints that are impeding effective implementation of the ZHRC mandate are lack of sufficient resources, both human and financial, which if adequate, would propel the commission's work to greater heights."

Mugwadi further noted that the Paris principles for the National Human Rights Institutions stipulate that rights commissions should have enough resources of which 70% must be from government, while 30% should be from resource mobilisation.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Flags, #Adbuction

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa' popularity surges to 48%

1 hr ago | 643 Views

Magaisa declared national hero

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's son elevated to army major

1 hr ago | 1040 Views

Zanu-PF non-performers face axe

1 hr ago | 299 Views

SRC endorses it's stooges

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Game-changing oil rig Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Price of bread to humble Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 436 Views

We have to break Zanu-PF yoke

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Govt tops pension defaulters list

1 hr ago | 79 Views

BCC acts on Cowdray Park flooding

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Hararians hail Pomona deal suspension

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe selected for UN SMEs projects

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Court orders code of conduct for VPs, ministers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Esigodini villagers nab cattle rustlers

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Torture cops' trial stalls

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe electoral violence looms'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt too snoopy'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Former judge heads for Supreme Court over car

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Gwanda mine raises US$8 million from Victoria Falls bourse

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hwange residents petition Parly over underground fires

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Machete gang kills man, robs wife of $25

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Chirau appointed deputy secretary

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law lift ZIFA board suspension

1 hr ago | 157 Views

'Devious plots against Zimbabwe will come to naught'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zacc warns bus crews

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Maj-Gen Nyathi declared national hero

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Kagonye remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

1 hr ago | 329 Views

ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 1036 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 772 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

15 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

16 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

19 hrs ago | 5965 Views

6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Isn't continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Can Shona be added to South Africa's official languages?

20 hrs ago | 3092 Views

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

22 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

22 hrs ago | 6599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days