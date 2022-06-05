Latest News Editor's Choice


Torture cops' trial stalls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE trial of three Marondera police detectives charged with torturing a female suspect was yesterday moved to July 7 after one of the officers failed to appear in court.

Raymond Nyaruwa (36), Nomatter Mudenda (34) and Rejoice Magede (39) were supposed to stand trial at the Marondera Magistrates Court on a charge of torturing Ndomepeyi Chingwe (46) of Domboshava.

It emerged in court that Magede has been transferred from Marondera to Masvingo.

According to the State, on April 7, 2021, Nyaruwa, Mudenda and Magede were assigned to escort Chingwe from ZRP Harare Central Police Station following her arrest in connection with a theft case which occurred in Marondera.

They reportedly took her to Marondera to answer to the charges which were being levelled against her.

It is alleged that on arrival at CID Marondera, the three detectives assaulted the complainant with an unknown object, and slapped her all over her body while interrogating her. The complainant sustained injuries.

She was medically examined and a report will be produced in court as an exhibit.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
