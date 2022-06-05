Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe caregivers in the UK pay huge fees to agencies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans working as carers in some of United Kingdom's health care centres are being charged a shock 31% of their initial wages over a period as administration fees by unscrupulous agents back home who would have facilitated their migration, ZimLive can reveal.

According to payslips published by Fresh In A Box chief executive Kudakwashe Musasiwa on Twitter, one payslip showed that one worker took home just 604 British Pounds after initially grossing 2 255.13 Pounds.

In the payslip, the worker was charged 700 Pounds, while paying 69.41 Pounds National Insurance and other deductions of 450 Pounds.

The agencies' costs are normally referred to as Administration or Miscellaneous fees on payslips. UK regulations allow a creditor to pay up to 25% of one's salary.

Another payslip revealed that a worker who earned 861 Pounds was charged 480 Pounds as miscellaneous fees. National Insurance deducted 7.75 Pounds and pension 34.47 Pounds.

Todd Maforimbo, a Zimbabwean resident in the United Kingdom warned his compatriots against cutting deals without due diligence.

"There's just too much happening in the UK healthcare sector; please people make wise and informed decisions before coming to the UK as care/support workers," Maforimbo said.

However, a worker who has since migrated to the UK told ZimLive that the charges were justified as the facilitation package often involved one's flight tickets and accommodation for the first three months of their stay in the UK.

As per agreement, the worker said he was supposed to pay the agent US$5 000 over a period of 12 months. He said he paid $2 724 for skills assessment, $286 as English test fees and $2 179 for a four-year visa permit.

"We are a broken nation. Home and away…we don't need white slave owners when we are happy to enslave each other comrades. We must do better," said Musasiwa.

But responding to Musasiwa, Albert Mandebvu, a researcher in human rights and social justice said the agencies were correct in deducting the fees.

"It's dangerous to put out a comment like that without all facts. Remember when someone is brought from Zimbabwe, there are tickets and visa processing costs involved.

"These are not freebies, they've to be paid back. There may have been agreement between the two to deduct huge amount."


Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Government is right on not adopting American dollar as major currency

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe army general congratulated for 'dying'

22 mins ago | 234 Views

90% Gukurahundi survivors suffer mental health, rights commission report says

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

SA taxi fares set for a big increase

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

South Africa national shutdown on 10 June goes ahead

2 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Chamisa' popularity surges to 48%

4 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Magaisa declared national hero

4 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Mnangagwa's son elevated to army major

4 hrs ago | 4066 Views

Zanu-PF non-performers face axe

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

SRC endorses it's stooges

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Game-changing oil rig Zimbabwe-bound

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

Price of bread to humble Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

We have to break Zanu-PF yoke

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Govt tops pension defaulters list

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC acts on Cowdray Park flooding

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Hararians hail Pomona deal suspension

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe selected for UN SMEs projects

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Court orders code of conduct for VPs, ministers

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Esigodini villagers nab cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Torture cops' trial stalls

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Conflicted EU red-flags govt on abductions

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Zimbabwe electoral violence looms'

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt too snoopy'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Former judge heads for Supreme Court over car

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gwanda mine raises US$8 million from Victoria Falls bourse

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Hwange residents petition Parly over underground fires

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Machete gang kills man, robs wife of $25

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chirau appointed deputy secretary

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law lift ZIFA board suspension

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Devious plots against Zimbabwe will come to naught'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zacc warns bus crews

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Maj-Gen Nyathi declared national hero

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Kagonye remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

14 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

16 hrs ago | 1092 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

16 hrs ago | 606 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

16 hrs ago | 1025 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

16 hrs ago | 571 Views

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 845 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

16 hrs ago | 372 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

18 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

19 hrs ago | 1329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days