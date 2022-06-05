News / National
Zimbabwe army general congratulated for 'dying'

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe congratulated Major General Godfrey Chanakira, who died a week ago after a short illness, in their condolence message.
It is not clear why the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe says "Makorokoto, Amhlope, Congratulations!" in a condolence message.
Source - Byo24News