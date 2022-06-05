Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army general congratulated for 'dying'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe congratulated Major General Godfrey Chanakira, who died a week ago after a short illness, in their condolence message.

It is not clear why the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe says "Makorokoto, Amhlope, Congratulations!" in a condolence message.





Source - Byo24News

