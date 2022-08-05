Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police called in to defuse pupils gang violence

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo were yesterday called to escort some pupils to prevent gang fights that characterise closing day at some schools.

Learners at Sobukazi High in Mzilikazi and Msitheli in Mpopoma had to be escorted out of school premises by police who foiled planned gang fights and Vuzu parties around the city.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube warned that police will not hesitate to take action against pupils engaging in illegal activities and who normally cause trouble during school holidays.

He said police are on high alert and will arrest learners and residents engaging, planning or attending Vuzu parties during the holidays.

"As Zimbabwe in Bulawayo we have been receiving messages from social media platforms that school children were planning gang fights, Vuzu parties and other hooliganism activities soon after closing for second term.

We then deployed police to various schools and by end of day there were no reports of such activities as there was heavy police presence in some of our schools," he said.

"I urge learners to desist from these activities as they risk being arrested and we call on parents to be vigilant during the school holiday and be always aware of their children's whereabouts.

Parents should encourage their children to revise their school work and we will do all we can to arrest any learner who is found on the wrong side of the law.

Any resident engaging or planning these activities should be reported to any nearest police station or residents may call me directly on 0718007788 with a tip off."

A concerned resident from Mpopoma suburb, Ms Princess Ndebele said rowdy behaviour by learners was a cause for concern that should be nipped in the bud.

She said exposure to social media and the internet was breeding a very disrespectful generation of youths who drink beer publicly while in school uniform.

"We know that these kids now need the presence of police to be able to go home without fights or parties on closing day which is very worrying.

We never used to behave like this; I mean we respected elders and we would run away if we were ever spotted even arguing.

Police should continue maintaining order because it's clear that parents are failing at home," she said.

A resident from Cowdray Park said parents should invest more time in monitoring who is playing with or inspiring their children as a means to curb such rowdy behaviours.

"Children are getting all parental guidance from the internet and not so well behaved friends, on social media since parents are always working hard to get that extra dollar.

We however need to deliberately invest time in getting to know our children better and be in touch with the reality on the ground so that we inspire them to be better citizens.

Surely we cannot have them being manned by police as if they are criminals but it's the behaviour that needs to be addressed at home so that we have well behaved learners,' he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5345 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1896 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 822 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2243 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 612 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2534 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6043 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days