Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chevrons suffer double blow

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | Views
Zimbabwe has lost batting stalwarts, captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams ahead of their first One Day International against Bangladesh at
Harare Sports Club this morning.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Ervine, who missed the majority of the Bangladesh innings in their third and final T20 match on Tuesday, will sit out the series.

"Regis Chakabva will captain Zimbabwe in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with regular skipper Craig Ervine sitting out as he looks to fully recuperate from the hamstring and knee niggles that he has been nursing," ZC said in a statement.

"The hosts will also be without all-rounder Sean Williams who has been granted permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to attend to some personal matters. While the veteran pair is missing out, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda have been brought in for the ODI series."

Zimbabwe is also missing the bowling pair of Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara who got injured in the T20 World Cup qualifiers last month.

Muzarabani will be checked for the India series but he is most likely to travel to Australia for the three Super League One Day Internationals against the hosts.

Chakabva yesterday said that he was honoured to be given the mantle to lead the team against the Tigers.

"It is an honour (to captain Zimbabwe) though it's unfortunate to lose Craig," he said.

"It's an honour and I will cherish the opportunity. I will just try and be myself I have learnt a lot from Craig and the other guys I have seen captaining before. I will not change, I will be my normal but will try to rally the guys as much as I can."

He said Zimbabwe would continue to play the positive brand of cricket they have been playing since Dave Houghton took over as coach ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that were hosted in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the three match T20 series at the same venue sealing their first series win in this format against Bangladesh in thrilling fashion.

"We have been playing some positive and good cricket. We look forward to a good challenge and to be as positive as we have been and the results will take care of themselves. ODIs are a different challenge, you have to play well for longer.  We are looking forward to be as challenging as we can. We have India and Australia to come so in a way, this series is a preparatory one but it's just as important as the ones that are coming up. We know Bangladesh are a strong side, we look forward to the challenge and we have to put up a big fight."

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said his team would have to be at their best if they were to win against Zimbabwe.

"In the T20s, they played better cricket than us and that's why they beat us. If we are going to beat them we have to bring our ‘A' game because they are very strong in their conditions, we have to tick all the boxes to win," he said.

He said he was leading a young team but he was excited at how they would use the opportunity.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Musakanda Tarisai, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor,
Raza Sikandar and Shumba Milton

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Chevron, #Blow, #Double

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5346 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1897 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 822 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2243 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 612 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2534 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6044 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days