Gweru hikes parking fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

GWERU City Council has increased parking fees from $400 to $450 per hour with effect from August 1.The last fee increase was in May this year."This notice serves to inform the motoring public that parking on street in Gweru CBD has been adjusted from $400 to $450 per hour," a Gweru City Parking private limited statement read.Although motorists told Southern Eye that they appreciated the need for the parking company to adjust fees in line with inflation, they expressed concern over failure by council to consult stakeholders.They said the parking company needed to consult residents before introducing "arbitrary hikes".In 2021, council revealed that it received $4,5 million in dividends from parking revenues generated between July and September 2021.The local authority said this was evidence of a "successful public-private partnership" with the company contracted to collect fees.The local authority partnered Gweru City Parking Private Limited last year for an automated vehicle pre-paid parking system to replace the manual system.The manual system had long been condemned by both motorists and residents as open to abuse.