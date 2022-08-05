Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parents cry foul over holiday lessons ban

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has refused to bow down to pressure from parents who want children to attend holiday lessons, saying the practice was long outlawed.

Holiday lessons have long been banned because government felt that they had given rise to corrupt activities at schools.

Parents, who spoke to NewsDay, however, maintain that holiday lessons should be allowed after lessons were disrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As parents, we are saying we want our children who are writing examinations to be allowed to pay for extra lessons since their studies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We just want the ministry to reverse its decision because we fear that our children will fail," one parent said.

Another parent, Dorothy Masango, said: "Our children's future will be doomed. We can't afford paying fees for them to repeat again. Our children's learning was affected by strikes by teachers and the COVID-19 pandemic. Government should consider that."

However, Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said extra lessons remained illegal.

"Let's follow the government's policy," Ndoro said.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission said it was investigating corruption at schools in connection with the holiday lessons.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said teachers could only compensate for the lost time if their employer paid them
enough.

"Parents' concern for their children is justified. They are aware that learning time has been wasted, hence they are trying to compensate for lost time by demanding extra lessons to be brought back. However, extra lessons are still illegal, and teachers doing extra lessons may be reprimanded any time," Zhou said, further noting that the poorly-remunerated teachers were not motivated to work during school days.

"No amount of extra lessons can compensate for the low salaries."

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said: "We are against extra lessons. What we can assure parents is that we want money from the government, and once we get it, we will make sure that we teach children well to the maximum."

Last year, teachers and private tutors were said to be cashing in on extra lessons, especially for secondary examination classes as parents and guardians became desperate to make up for lost time, which was caused by the COVID-19 lockdown period.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5348 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1897 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 822 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 612 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2535 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6046 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days