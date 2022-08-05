Artuz leader granted $50 000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) leader Obert Masaraure was yesterday granted $50 000 bail at the High Court in a case he faces charges of obstructing justice.Masaraure, who has spent over a month in remand prison, appealed to the High Court after the lower court dismissed his application.He is represented by lawyer Tapiwa Muchineripi.Masaraure is accused of posting a message on microblogging Twitter demanding the release of his colleague Robson Chere, who had been arrested in connection with the death of an Artuz member, Roy Issa, in 2016.Issa plunged to his death from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.An inquest into his death had ruled out foul play, but police have reopened the docket and charged Masaraure and Chere with murder.In granting Masaraure bail, High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze commended Muchineripi after he complained that judicial officials were being motivated by public opinions in decisions they make.Manyangadze also said the lower courts erred in denying Masaraure bail on grounds that he was a danger to society, and was a serial offender.Masaraure was also ordered to reside at his given address, and report once every Friday at the Harare Central Law and Order.The Artuz leader has several cases pending before the courts including subversion, murder and participating in a gathering in breach of COVID-19 regulations.