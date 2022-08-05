Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC will not continue 'whining' over electoral malpractices

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday said it was now a lot wiser as an opposition and was busy plugging loopholes for possible vote rigging going into the 2023 elections.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said they would not continue "whining" over electoral malpractices by authorities, but had "sharpened strategies" to outsmart any attempts at rigging the polls.

Mahere also said they had changed tack on engaging African and other international bodies so as to ensure there was long-term monitoring of the whole electoral process leading to the polling day.

"We want to assure the citizens that we have lobbied, (that) we continue to lobby both the Southern African Development Community and the African Union on these issues," she said.

"There is need for long-term monitoring of the election playing field. There is no point in coming before election day to try and assist with the voting environment when during the period preceding the elections, our members were being incarcerated, shot, abducted and persecuted."

Currently, CCC members such as MPs Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) are languishing in remand prison facing various charges.

Sikhala and Sithole face charges of incitement to violence in relation to the skirmishes that broke out at the funeral of murdered party activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime two months ago.

"We have sharpened our approach significantly since the 2018 elections. We took very important lessons, and even in these March by-elections, this has informed our engagement with the international community, particularly regional bodies around the electoral processes that are going to take place in Zimbabwe," Mahere said.

"We ensured that we have a dossier of information that we gave them so that they know what is taking place. You are aware that there has been a shift in approach by the regional bodies on how they manage elections. We saw what Sadc did in Zambia and Malawi and what it continues to do in other countries."

Mahere said they also wanted to guard against electoral theft, especially in the rural areas by engaging in an awareness drive on electoral processes.

"Our polling agents are ready to identify traditional leaders who would be intimidating citizens. We are not sitting back and complaining, feeling sorry for ourselves. We do have strategies in place, but that does not take away the constitutional obligation of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to monitor these events to ensure that all parties comply with the code of conduct," she said.

CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone called on Zec to conduct another voter registration blitz to ensure that more eligible voters participate in next year's elections.

"We are saying to Zec, and I hope we all collectively make that same point, we require them to institute a further voter registration blitz," Makone said.

"We want to go to the extent whereby there is a commitment of when that blitz is going to be, a commitment over the voter education because if we don't, I worry that this generation, which is your generation, will not be part of the decision-making that takes place next year."

Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana requested questions in writing, but had not yet responded by the time of going to print.

CCC has raised various complaints against Zec for failing to put in place measures that promote a level political playing field for a credible election in 2023.

Some of the complaints against Zec surround the voters roll, but the elections management body on Wednesday said the country had a perfect document.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Whining

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5349 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1897 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 822 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 612 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2535 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6046 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days