Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans suffer horrific medical exclusion in SA

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | Views
SOUTH Africa arguably boasts the highest standard of healthcare on the continent where everyone can access public healthcare. However, access to public facilities comes at a cost over around US$300 US dollars for some foreigners.

Human rights organisations like Section27 and Lawyers for Human Rights have been receiving an influx of complaints from foreign nationals saying they are being denied access to health care.

Zweli, a Zimbabwean national who asked for anonymity out of fear of victimisation was shot on the leg in December while walking back from his part-time job. He says he experienced medical exclusion but was saved by a good samaritan who negotiated with doctors to get him emergency treatment.

"It was an emergency that prompted the ambulance to bend the regulations of me going through registration. I told him that I am an unemployed foreigner and I don't have R5,000 on me. So seeing my state of heavily bleeding, he negotiated with doctors who accepted me being pushed on a stretcher to the X-ray," remembers Zweli

In parts of South Africa, all maternity cases for foreign patients at public health facilities cost an estimated US$935 while routine surgical cases cost over US$3000. Lawyers for Human Rights Head of the Human Rights Refugee Programme, Sharon Ekambaram tells Africanews that every year more foreigners are coming forward to speak out about medical exclusion due to the exorbitant upfront fees.

"Over the last two years, we have seen a spike and the numbers of particularly women who are struggling to access public hospitals to give birth," explains Ekambaram.

"Their experiences have been horrific. There was one incident that is quite traumatising of a women who had to come to South Africa because her partner was tortured in Zimbabwe and they fled seeking refuge

"She was advanced in her pregnancy, she tried to give birth in one of the hospitals in the Western Cape, the first reaction by clerks at hospitals was to demand to pay 20000 upwards."

Advocacy group, Section27 two years ago launched court proceedings. In response, the Department of Health has served Section27 papers saying they will oppose the litigation.

"The reason we launch proceedings is to confirm specifically that all pregnant and lactating women, children under the age of 6 which specifically includes those who are migrant persons are entitled to free access to public hospitals," said Sibusisiwe Ndlela, Section27 attorney.

While upfront fees are required for more specialised medical treatments, the Department of Health's gazetted circular states that refugees and asylum seekers, with or without permits, can access the same basic health care services as South African citizens.

Source - Africa News
More on: #Zimbabweans, #Horror

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5351 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1897 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 822 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2535 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6046 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days