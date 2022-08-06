Chiwenga attempted murder trial: Top lawyer Mtetwa in tears

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa failed to attend proceedings Friday despite being at the courts as she was too ill to leave her vehicle.The presiding magistrate still issued her with an arrest warrant regardless in a development that reduced top Harare lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, who is representing her, to tears.Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill the vice president as he was critically ill and hospitalised in South Africa back in 2019.Mthethwa appeared before magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on behalf of her client.She advised the court that although Mary was at the premises, she was too ill to get into the court room.Mtetwa invited the court to verify her client's presence in the parking lot but this was declined by the magistrate.An arrest warrant was then issued against Mubaiwa.Outside the court Mtetwa, reduced to tears, lamented; "Do you want her to die, in the name of justice."I don't know why am involved in the circus."Mubaiwa's mother, also acting care giver, was too stunned to comment and could only shed tears.