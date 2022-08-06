Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC 'boycotting' national events

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2022
BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube yesterday reported Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni to acting President Constantino Chiwenga for not attending national events in the city.

Ncube lodged the complaint during a clean-up campaign in the city yesterday at Entumbane high density suburb graced by Chiwenga who was accompanied by his new wife, Miniyothabo Chiwenga.

In her welcome address, Ncube called out the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) management for boycotting national events.

"Of late we have been having a challenge VP.  Bulawayo City Council (BCC) does not cooperate well with us. I want to repeat this. Of late we have a big challenge: the Mayor of Bulawayo does not show up. We are doing this clean-up campaign not to benefit me or anyone but for the good of the city of Bulawayo," Ncube said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the national clean-up campaign in December 2018.

Chiwenga did not comment on claims that the BCC management is boycotting national events.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as Health and Child Care minister, urged residents to uphold cleanliness in line with the government's thrust on ensuring a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture.

"If we leave garbage, those people (former colonialists) will say let those monkeys die so that we go and take their resources," Chiwenga said.

Yesterday's clean-up campaign was held under the theme ‘Cleaning our environment for our heroes' ahead of the Heroes Day commemorations on Monday.

"Forget where you belong, what must guide you is that you are a Zimbabwean. This business of getting orientation from others who are not Zimbabweans must end," Chiwenga said.

Bulawayo council does not have a particular by-law on littering but was relying on borrowed by-laws derived from the Public Health Act as well as the Environment Management Act.

Council once considered installing closed-circuit television cameras in the CBD to nab street litters for prosecution.

Street littering and illegal dumping attracts a fine. A number of residents have been fined in Bulawayo for illegal dumping after council personnel picked litter bearing their residential addresses or personal information.

Currently, the council uses the information to charge perpetrators with illegal dumping.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
