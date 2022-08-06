Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi snubs agric show amid fears of CCC protest

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2022 at 17:18hrs | Views
FORMER State vice president, Kembo Mohadi Friday snubbed the 75th edition of Mashonaland West Agricultural Show 2022 after security details reportedly sniffed an alleged protest plot over his eligibility to officiate.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, there were heightened fears opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) would embarass the former VP.

He only attended the national clean up campaign programme at Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre and immediately returned to Harare.

Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who stood for him, told the gathering the Zanu-PF vice president could not attend due to other pressing commitments.

"VP Mohadi was unable to attend because duty called. There was urgent business back in Harare," she said.

Interestingly, Chinhoyi mayor, Garikai Dendera of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was among dignitaries seated in the VVIP arena following proceedings.

In the run up to the opening ceremony, there was controversy over the criteria used in choosing the guest of honour.

While serving top government officials, ambassadors and captains of industry have traditionally officiated at successive show events, it is disgraced ex-VP Mohadi's invitation that has set tongues wagging among various stakeholders.

Some quarters argued the show society has politicised the annual exhibition by engaging Mohadi, whose only remaining influential position is that of Zanu-PF second secretary or vice president.

In 2020, he resigned from his government job after being embroiled in a sex scandal involving his female aides.

CCC ward councillors, who constitute the bulk of the 15-member host Chinhoyi Municipality, had expressed reservations  participating at an opening ceremony presided over by Mohadi.

Mashonaland West Show Society chairman, Godfrey Mavankeni insisted Mohadi was invited in his capacity as a "senior citizen" and not as a member of Zanu-PF's presidium.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mohadi, #Snub, #Show

