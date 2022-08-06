Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa exhibited traits of tribalism on Cont Mhlanga's national hero status

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2022 at 17:56hrs | Views
Observers have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of exhibiting traits of tribalism by failing to accord national hero status to the late legendary Zimbabwean playwright, actor and theatre director Cont Mhlanga.

Mhlanga died on Monday morning as confirmed by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Executive Director Nicholas Moyo.

Mnangagwa granted the late founder of the Amakhosi Theatre Productions a State-assisted funeral before giving his family ZWL2,5 million (US$5 458 converted at the official exchange rate) for funeral expenses.

But observers believe that Mhlanga deserved to be a national hero.

Human rights defender Thandekile Moyo said denying Mhlanga the status showed that the Zanu-PF was administration was discriminating the people of Matebeleland.

"Cont Mhlanga was not declared a national hero, because he was not considered a hero by the government, and by people outside Matabeleland. This is an example of the marginalisation of Matabeleland. Of Institutional tribalism. It is such things that fuel the talks of secession," she said.

"How can we talk about arts in Zimbabwe and not talk about Cont Mhlanga? That an institution as big, successful, impactful to peoples lives, to the culture, and to the Ndebele language as Amakhosi is considered insignificant by this government is unacceptable.

"I don't care much about Heroes acre, It is to me nothing but a Zanupf dump, But the fact that it is Zanu-PF that declares whether or not a person is a national Hero means the people of Matebeleland will be discriminated against dead or alive if Zanu-PF stays.

"It's things like this that make me question my worth as a Zimbabwean woman from Matabeleland. What is my place in this country? Where is my place? I search and search, with my mind's eye for something to show me I belong, that I'm a full citizen. I search in vain."

Researcher and journalist Zenzele Ndebele asked the authorities.

"But why was Cont Mhlanga not granted National status? Was he not Zimbabwean enough? Was he not Zanu-PF enough? What criteria are used to grant someone a hero status?"

Sybeth Musengezi, a Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe, questioned the criteria used in denying Mhlanga national hero status when late musician Oliver Mtukudzi was granted the same.

"This man Cont Mdladla Mhlanga should have been declared a National Hero, not a State assisted funeral. His contribution is no different from Oliver Mtukudzi's… unfortunately, we're led by a bunch of tribalists," he said.

A Twitter user by the name Majaira Jairosi also asked the same.

"That Cont Mhlanga has not been declared a national hero, even when Oliver Mtukudzi was declared a national hero smacks of tribalism and a deep dislike of our citizens from Matabeleland by Mnangagwa. You can tell by him shredding the Unity Accord. We've no VP from the region."

Source - Nehanda Radio

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5363 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 971 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1897 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 296 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1472 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6047 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 617 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2299 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days