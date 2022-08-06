Zanu-PF wants all parties without constitution be barred from contesting elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a push that spells trouble for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zanu PF says it wants all political parties without formalised structures to be barred from contesting next year's crunch national elections.Tough-talking Zanu-PF secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa told the Daily News that it would be "wrong" to allow the CCC "in its current form" - without a constitution, substantive leadership and formal structures - to participate in the 2023 polls."Surely, there should be no place in a democratic society such as ours for a constitution-less organisation seeking political power. This would be naked power without responsibility. the prerogative of harlots."We should have a law that prescribes that an organisation seeking to contest for political office must have formalised structures."Exile former information minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has been hitting out at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over its lack of structures, describing the party as delinquent and operating like a secret society.