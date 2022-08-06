'Biti was reckless'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LOCAL vehicle-selling firm Paza Buster has written to lawyer and politician Tendai Biti seeking to have him retract claims he made against them in an online interview failure of which they will sue him for damages.Biti is alleged to have stated that in 2017 Paza Buster was paid for some machines which were not delivered and the firm believe the statement is defamatory and said he should play his politics without tarnishing private entities based on lies and falsehoods lest he will cry victimisation if they retaliate.In a letter written to Biti by the firm's lawyers, they said the politician acted recklessly by making such claims and that "a simple verification client can and will establish that our client has no pending deliveries for motor vehicles or machines paid for by the Government of Zimbabwe in 2017."They believe the claims make them look bad in the eyes of the public which affects their business. "The widely published video which has global reach has demeaned our client's status and it has seriously damaged our client's major asset which is its goodwill and trading brand.Put differently, the publication of the statement which you made about Paza Buster is malicious and injurious. It is not factually correct, and for the avoidance of doubt, our client denies failure to deliver fully paid for motor vehicles to the Government of Zimbabwe in 2017."