Teenager attacks grandmother with wooden stick

by Simbarashe Sithole

An 18 YEAR-OLD Mudzi who assaulted his grandmother with a wooden stick was arraigned before Mutoko magistrate last week.

Nobert Musambanyama was sentenced to 2 years in prison by magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.The convicted who pleaded guilty to the charge was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate commuted the sentence to 540 hours of community service.Prosecutor Richard Mbande told the court that on 7 July Musambanyama visted his grandmother Joice Rusike and started scolding her for no reason.In a fit of rage Musambanyama picked a wooden stick and assaulted Rusike all over the body.Rusike had neighbours to thank who came to her rescue after she cried for help.Musambanyama managed to flee when he saw neighbours coming for him.