Mnangagwa drills boreholes for Binga Chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme in Matabeleland North Province is progressing well with three having been drilled at three chiefs' areas, an official has said.President Mnangagwa in March launched the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme meant to provide clean water to the people in line with Vision 2030.The borehole drilling scheme complements other Presidential programmes like the Presidential Rural Development Programme which was launched by the President in December last year in Mangwe, Matabeleland South province.Drilling of boreholes in communal and rural areas under the presidential rural development programme started following the handover of eight drilling rigs on to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).In an interview with Sunday News, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo said the programme was progressing well though the low lying water tables slowed down the process as Binga was a generally dry region."Three boreholes have been drilled for Chief Siabuwa, Chief Sinampande and Chief Sinakoma. Fourteen boreholes for 14 chiefs are outstanding.The programme is progressing very well. We want to thank the President who left two rigs specifically dedicated for Binga through the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.The challenge is that Binga is generally a dry area hence the water tables are very low which slows down the process.In some instances, they experienced dry holes.The programme will see the Chiefs and communities benefitting both boreholes and pipped water systems.The programme is generally going well," said Minister Moyo.One of the beneficiaries, Chief Siabuwa of Nabusenga in Binga expressed his gratitude saying it has addressed water challenges that the area was having."The gesture is a welcome development both for the community and myself. When I look at my area and especially where I reside, there was totally no safe water for human consumption.We get water from the nearby Nabusenga river which in turn draws its water from a nearby irrigation.That is what makes me say it's unsafe for human uptake because of chemicals used in farming.This will then alleviate the problem of water. 2009 marked the area as having high number of people who died of cholera.I put a big smile to the new development in my community," said Chief Siabuwa.The Government last year embarked on borehole drilling programme where 35 000 boreholes are targeted to be drilled nationwide.