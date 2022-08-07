Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Town house stand for Bulawayo Town Clerk

by Staff reporter
07 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | Views
BULAWAYO Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube has been awarded a 2.4 hectare town house stand in the city as part of his conditions of service.

Last year, the Local Government Board endorsed the Bulawayo City Council's decision to renew Mr Dube's contract by a further four years. This was after, the local authority in 2020 resolved to extend Mr Dube's contract until September 2024. His initial contract was expected to end in September 2020.

According to a council confidential report, the local authority has further approved that the Town Clerk purchases a Town House stand in Selbourne Park outside the normal procedures meant to be followed when awarding Town House stands.

Council procedures state that Town House stands should go to tender when being sold. The offer to Mr Dube was reportedly part of negotiations for his contract renewal.

"Please be advised that council on 1 June 2022 deliberated on the matter and resolved that the Town Clerk be offered a Town House stand number 14661 Selbourne Park (2.4407 hectares) for which he shall pay the full price. That the tender system normally used for selling Town House stands be waivered since the offer to the Town Clerk was a result of negotiations for his conditions of employment following the renewal of his contract in October 2020, the land will be sold in terms of Section 152 of the Urban Councils Act," reads the report.

According to the report, the purchase price for the stand has been pegged at US$292 844 plus an additional US$42 468 in Value Added Tax.

"The resolution could not be immediately implemented as the purchase price of the stand was not included for deliberation and resolution. In view of the foregoing, the recommended selling price for the Town House had since been included for deliberation and resolution, hence this report.  

"The stand which was a Town House site 2.4407 hectares in extent was US$292 844 excluding Value Added Tax. An additional sum of US$42 468 shall be payable being the 14.5 percent VAT," reads the report.

The bid to renew Mr Dube's contract was engulfed in controversy with the then MDC-Alliance attempting to block its councillors from endorsing the move. This saw some councillors including the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni being barred from the party's provincial offices and ordered to reverse the decision if they were to be allowed back into the offices.

In 2015, former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor and Njube Lobengula legislator, Gift Banda purchased a piece of land, measuring 3.5 hectares for US$130 000 with the intention of constructing town houses for middle-and high-income earners. The land is a portion of Ascot Race Course, five kilometres east of the city centre.


Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Town, #HOuse, #Stand

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5374 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 593 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1898 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days