Husband killed over traditional brew

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 50-year-old Gutu woman assaulted her husband who had turned violent chasing away patrons who had come to their homestead to buy traditional beer.Mirika Joni of Mawarire village, Chief Gutu, Gutu struck her husband Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) with a brick on the forehead for pouring beer on the floor and chasing away patrons.Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said Kufakunesu died at Gutu Mission Hospital where he had been admitted after he had complained of pain on his ribs."On 28 July Kufakunesu and his wife were selling traditional beer at their homestead and at around 6pm Kufakunesu was drunk, dancing to music in the kitchen together with the other patrons.He suddenly became violent and took the beer from the kitchen and poured it on the floor and started chasing away patrons.This did not go down well with Joni who confronted him and a misunderstanding arose which led to Kufakunesu grabbing an axe intending to strike his wife.Joni grabbed the axe from him and picked a brick and struck him once on the ribs and several times on the forehead.The two were later restrained by the other patrons," he saidInsp Dhewa said Kufakunesu went to asleep around 9pm nursing his wounds.The following day around 7 am he started vomiting and complaining of pain on his right ribs. He was rushed to Gutu Mission Hospital where he died on 30 July.