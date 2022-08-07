Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo faces 72 hours of water shedding

by Staff reporter
07 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | Views
BULAWAYO residents could soon be faced with a 72-hour water shedding regime as the water situation in the city continues to deteriorate, with vandalism of both electricity instalments and pipes on servitudes being blamed for the state of affairs.

This comes at a time when residents in the city have already raised a red flag on the local authority accusing it of not sticking to the set shedding schedule with some suburbs going for over a week without water supplies.

Some residents claim they have been receiving supplies for less than 24 hours a week.

So dire is the situation such that two weeks ago the local authority announced that it was resorting to the introduction of bowsers in areas where water went beyond the scheduled shedding period.

The city council also said it was engaging its partners for the construction of more water kiosks in the city.

In an interview on the ongoing water crisis, the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said Upper Ncema could soon be decommissioned, bringing to two the decommissioned dams after Umzingwane.

"The city is ordinarily on a 48-hour water shedding schedule owing to our loss of Umzingwane Dam. We are most likely to lose Upper Ncema soon and we may be forced to go to 72-hours water shedding so that we preserve the raw water that we have in the dams until the next rainy season.

"In terms of our supply dams, we are currently sitting on a combined 55 percent of raw water available. We have not been able to be consistent in working within the 48-hour shedding due to consistent power cuts and theft and vandalism of power infrastructure in copper cables owned by Zesa," said Clr Mguni.

The Mayor revealed that the vandalism of infrastructure was also adding to their woes as in Nyamandlovu, for example, they were failing to pump to capacity after the theft of two transformers in the area.

"We are also facing lots of vandalism of pipes in the servitude areas in Esigodini due to illegal mining activities happening there. Once you lose a day of pumping due to power outages, it takes time to stabilise the reservoirs and it affects residents on the distribution line. We have residents staying on high lying areas who haven't received water even when the engineers have opened for a day or two while we stabilise the reservoirs. In the Nyamandlovu area, we have lost two transformers to thieves," said Clr Mguni.

Meanwhile, in an update report to councillors on the city's water situation, council Acting Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube also said the city will soon be forced to increase the water shedding schedule to 72 hours.

He said the only option was for the local authority to start delivering water to affected suburbs so as to ease their plight.

"Council recommends to immediately adopt the 48-hour shedding as the current water system stabilising option.

Council, further to monitor the present water usage trend and, if any disruption occurs due to pump breakdowns and power outages (whether planned or unplanned), to implement the 72-hour shedding programme as a remedial measure to normalise the system," said Eng Ncube in the report.

He revealed that the city's consumption rate had been on an upward trend and was now averaging 155 megalitres a day while maximum available raw water supply was 105 megalitres a day, this therefore meant that there was a gap between demand and supply of 50 megalitres a day.

"Meanwhile, the city has been on 24-hour water shedding since its introduction on 5 June, 2022. In 2021, the 48-hour water shedding was introduced when water consumption of 157 megalitres a day was no longer sustainable. Given the trend in water supply delivery against consumption during the year from January, 2022, it is prudent that the 48-hour shedding be introduced in order to manage water demand, which if not managed sooner, will result in catastrophic consequences," reads the report.

Eng Ncube further revealed that three water bowsers have been made available to deliver water to the most critical high areas.

"Engagements are underway with development partners to avail more resources towards improving water delivery and improved sanitation in the city. Disinfection of water kiosks to be set in motion and start delivering water through water bowsers," reads the report.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5374 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1898 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days