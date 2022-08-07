Lupane State University students win innovation prize

News / National

by Staff reporter

LUPANE State University (LSU) scooped the top award at the Enactus awards ceremony organised and hosted by Boost Fellowship in Harare on Friday to walk away with $400 000.The Entrepreneurial Action for Others Creates A Better World for Us All (Enactus) competitions were tightly contested by eight Zimbabwean universities.The competition, which is meant to empower students at universities with entrepreneurial skills returned to in person participation after it has been held virtually in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.Boost Fellowship director and country leader for Enactus Zimbabwe Cleopatra Makoni said the competitions were organised to adequately prepare students from universities with innovative skills after they leave the learning environment."We are excited to showcase the innovative projects that our students have implemented in their communities to change lives and leave a lasting positive effect that will impact our whole country."Our youths are the future of this country," Makoni said."We observed that while most schools and universities across the world generally provide a wide ranging academic education, many students find themselves inadequately prepared for the opportunities and the challenges beyond the classroom."The Enactus has 38 members across the globe including Zimbabwe and are held annually in every country where the winners will progress to the world cup.This year's world cup will be held on October 30, to November 2 in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.LSU Enactus team president Amanda Hove expressed gratitude to her team, which she said will represent Zimbabwe well at the world cup."I am happy that we won a tight competition and I want to promise Zimbabwe that we will not disappoint at the world cup competitions where we will battle it out with other 37 global champions," Hove said.Midlands State University and University of Zimbabwe Enactus students were first and second runners up respectively.The runners up received $240 000 and $160 000 as prize money respectively.