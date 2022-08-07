Zanu-PF fights in alleged rapist's corner

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has pleaded with a Harare magistrate to relax bail conditions for a party youth member, who is facing rape charges saying the accused is busy conducting party activities across the country.This emerged at the Harare magistrates court on Friday when Innocent Tatenda Zanorehamba appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing charges of raping a maid.Zanorehamba's lawyer Tawanda Machinga submitted a letter dated July 29 signed by Zanu-PF secretary Voyage Dambuza requesting for a relaxation of Zanorehamba's bail conditions."To whom it may concern, this letter serves to inform you that Zanorehamba national identity number 63-475583C75 is our member and also involved in the campaigning team that is currently operating around the country," the letter reads in part."May your office considers the duty entitled to him by allowing with enough time where necessary? Thanking you in advance for your cooperation."Zanorehamba, who stays in New Mabvuku reports once every Friday and was seeking a review of his bail so that he reports only once per month.Machinga submitted a written application saying his client was on $10 000 bail and that ever since he was granted bail he had been following the orders."The applicant is now engaged by Zanu-PF campaign team see attached confirmation."Due to the working conditions it is difficult for him to report every week," Machinga submitted."Further be noted that there is no progress in the finalisation of the matter."He applies that he be allowed to report once every month being the last Friday of the month."Now the applicant wishes to vary the order to read that he shall (a) to report once every month being the Friday of the month at Mabvuku Police Station between 6am and 6pm."Prosecutor Kennedy Madekutsikwa after reading the documents told magistrate Mambanje that he did not oppose the application.Mambanje postponed the matter to September 28.