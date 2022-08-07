Zinara CEO scoops top IODZ gong

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration's (Zinara) rebranding exercise is yielding positive results, with the parastatal's chief executive Mr Nkosinathi Ncube winning the Director Of The Year award in the State-Owned Enterprises and Parastatals category conferred by the Institute of Directors of Zimbabwe (IODZ) on Friday.Mr Ncube, a humble Godlwayo native from Filabusi and a tech expert by profession was honoured for his transformational leadership that has revolutionarised Zinara operations.Mr Ncube who worked as a consultant for reputable FinMark Trust is a former EcoCash founding executive and considered to be the Godfather of Mobile Money in Zimbabwe. He has helped shape NetOne's OneMoney/ OneWallet and also stabilised Telecel's TeleCash before taking up his leadership expertise to Zinara.It was the third accolade for Zinara this year after the parastatal bagged two other awards from Buy Zimbabwe and the Beitbridge Business Expo in June.Mr Ncube's award was received on his behalf at a local hotel by Mr Gilfern Moyo, Zinara director for administration and human resources.IODZ adjudication committee chairperson Mr Muchadeyi Masunda hailed winners, adding that IODZ was a multi-sectoral organisation that honours leaders from distinct sectors.He acknowledged that developments taking place at Zinara were in accordance with good corporate governance."I am happy that at Zinara your chairman (Dr George Manyaya) said they are endeavouring to promote excellence and integrity," said Mr Masunda.He also hailed the calibre of contenders for the awards as people of highintegrity.Following his appointment, Mr Ncube has transformed Zinara into a viable going concern and eliminated losses of prior years, from $149 million in 2019 to a surplus of $506 million in 2021.Further, Mr Ncube is credited with fostering a culture of transparency and accountability at Zinara after he introduced quarterly publication of all disbursements to all road authorities.Receiving the award on behalf of the CEO, Mr Moyo said Zinara had adopted zero tolerance to corruption.He said this was part of the new culture entrenched by the new board in line with Zinara's mandate."Zinara is one of the first State entities to set up integrity committees as recommended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission," said Mr Moyo."The award that we are receiving here today attests to efforts that our CEO and the entire management under the guidance of our board of directors are making to transform Zinara."Our target is to make sure that Zinara contributes meaningfully to development of our country in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030."Mr Moyo said Zinara was now up to date in terms of its annual general meetings and was committed to continue innovating ways of mobilising funds for road development."Following several recommendations made in the Grant Thornton audit report, we are now aligned to our mandate, and this has helped us immensely to ensure continuous and timely disbursements to road authorities," said Mr Moyo.