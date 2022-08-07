Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE were wild cheers in eNtumbane suburb in Bulawayo when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's new wife Miniyothabo Baloyi, speaking for the first time since their marriage, introduced him as the city's son-in-law.She was speaking to residents during a clean-up campaign organised for the suburb as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's national project."How are you beautiful Bulawayo. I greet you with all due respect saying I have come with your son-in-law to clean Bulawayo," Baloyi said in Ndebele."The people of Bulawayo have always been known to be clean and we should show it in the environment in which we live. Even the bible says where there is dirt, God will never be found. So, for us to be blessed, let us be clean always."When cleaning you are not being political, you are cleaning your environment and I hope in the future we will all be picking up brooms to clean our communities."The two tied the knot in June this year, before Chiwenga introduced Baloyi, an army colonel, to his family the following month.Chiwenga was previously married to Jocelyn whom he divorced in 2010 and Marry, with whom they separated in 2019.Court documents exposed Jocelyn's bad temper which would see her beat up the former army general, before he decided to call it quits.Marry on the other hand was divorced soon after Chiwenga's long stay in hospital on allegations of attempting to kill him. In the matter still pending before the courts, Marry allegedly tampered with life support equipment to end Chiwenga's life while he was admitted in a South African hospital.