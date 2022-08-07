Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR -OLD Mudzi woman lost her tooth after her violent husband stoned her on the month.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday Nectar Mushonga appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.Mushonga was sentenced to 14 months in jail which were commuted to community service.Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told the court that on April 25 Mushonga came home late and found his wife Shelter Mushonga asleep.He woke her up and started accusing her of cheating, the husband drove his wife outside by way of assaulting her with open hands he then picked a stone and struck her on the month.Shelter lost one of her teeth in the attack and filed a police report.