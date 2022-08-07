Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara is set to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations tomorrow at Nzvimbo High School in Chiweshe.As always the norm in Mazowe Musarara has hired three artistes to entertain the crowd.The Nharo neZvine Nharo album maker Mark Ngwazi is set to lead musicians while being assisted by the King of Rhumba Juntal and Guruve arts Marimba boss Jah Lemmy will support the event.People who spoke to this publication said Musarara was playing a pivotal role in mobilizing people in Mazowe to attend to national events."We are very happy with Musarara who is always mobilizing people to attend to national events through entertainment," Sarudzai Mhashu said."So far Mazowe district we are leading in terms of mobilization because Musarara has the resources to do so and as ZANU PF supporters we are glad to have such a leader," Moses Muchirikuenda added.However, Ngwazi is also expected to perform at the giant National sports stadium on Defence force day as he was hired by Airforce of Zimbabwe.