Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

by Staff reporter
07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | Views
WELL-CONNECTED foreign syndicates are looting Zimbabwe's emeralds using local proxies and taking advantage of corrupt systems to plunder and smuggle various other types of little-known precious stones spread in different places across the length and breadth of the country, a report by the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has revealed.

The report released, titled "The Political Economy of the Illicit Coloured Gemstone Industry in Zimbabwe", is the product of an investigation by CNRG supported by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

The research looked at coloured gemstones, mainly emeralds and "semi-precious" coloured stones like aquamarine, chrysoberyl, tourmaline, alexandrite and euclase.

Amethyst is mainly found in Nyamandlovu, Hwange, Lupane, Hurungwe, Makonde, Chiredzi, Kariba, while emerald is in areas like Mweza Range (Mberengwa) Hurungwe, Gutu, Masvingo, Insiza and Hurungwe.

Aquamarine is found in Mt Darwin, Mutoko and Karoi, while tourmaline is plentiful in Mutorashanga and Hurungwe.

 Another type of gemstone called heliodor is found in Hurungwe and Mt Darwin, with sapphire largely mined in Mudzi.

 Citrine gemstone is mainly found in Marondera and Goromonzi while garnet is in Buhera, Mutare, Bindura, Mazowe, Mutoko, Karoi, Mudzi, Chivi, Bubi and Hwange.

The report by CNRG revealed that these minerals are under serious plunder, mainly by people linked to top government officials.

"A lot of focus has been on diamonds and gold, as precious minerals, while severe illicit trading in and smuggling of coloured gemstones has been going unchecked. Organised crime in the gemstone sector is bleeding the sector of millions of dollars that should support social development in Zimbabwe."

"Every year, Zimbabwe is losing US$1.8 billion through illicit financial flows in the mineral sector. The country receives above US$8 billion in grants and donations from development partners to support various sectors annually. As of September 2021 the country owed external lenders US$13.2 billion. If managed well, the mineral resources have potential to offset external debt and reducing the country's high dependence on foreign aid," reads part of the report.

The investigations by the natural resources lobby group also detected hot-spot areas of illicit movement of the minerals that should salvage Zimbabwe's comatose economy.

"Porous borders and absence of technology to detect coloured stones: The ports of exit are not watertight. There are numerous unmanned routes used by people to cross into neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and South Africa."

"Even through official border posts, travellers and their luggage are rarely scanned. Because these coloured stones are simply rocks which possess no obvious detectable characteristics, it has been difficult to detect by use of the current scanning equipment at the ports of exit," reads the report.

The gemstone sector of Zimbabwe is regulated by the Precious Stones Trade (PST) Act Chapter 21:06 and Statutory Instrument 256/2019 (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (Gemstones Subagents) Regulations, 2019).

According to the PST Act, "precious stones" are defined as rough or uncut diamonds and emeralds. Local dealers have to be licensed by the ministry of Mines and Mining Development through the issuance of Precious Stones Licences, to trade in precious stones as defined by the PST Act. Although the PST Act includes emerald which is a coloured stone, it leaves out other coloured stones of economic value precisely because they are considered as ‘semi-precious stones'. The trading or dealing in semi-precious stones was not regulated until 2019 when the government gazetted Statutory Instrument 256 of 2019.

The CNRG uncovered a lot of loopholes in the gemstone sector in which foreigners are stampeding to loot the minerals from the country.

"According to information gathered from local gemstone dealers, foreign buyers include nationalities of Zambia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Pakistan, Singapore and China who come and trade with local miners through informal arrangements."

"These buyers engage local individuals to buy stones from artisanal miners on their behalf. They also make arrangements for their protection with security agents who in turn organise for their ease exit from the country with their contrabands."

"Generally, foreign buyers buy the stones to supply jewelry manufacturers. Foreign illegal dealers have been targeting unaware communities and buy at a price far below the international market price. These gemstones dealers are organised with networks from the communities, borders, and up to the final destination despite the existence of online companies who are registered under the Global Online Suppliers," reads part of the report.

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5394 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2247 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days