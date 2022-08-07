Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

by Staff reporter
07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangwagwa has made a surprise admission late former Zanu founding leader and Second Chimurenga co-pioneer Ndabaningi Sithole deserves his due recognition as a national hero.

The one-time United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe cleric died in 2000 aged 80.

He was in 1975 dislodged as Zanu leader in place of Robert Mugabe, then party secretary general, who would later become Zimbabwe's sole ruler for 37 uninterrupted years from independence.

As opposition Zanu-Ndonga leader, Sithole found little success in politics post-independence with his political base narrowing down to his native Chipinge enclave where he was MP from 1995 to 2000.

But a painful highlight of his long political career was the torment he suffered under Mugabe's rule, at some point arrested and charged for attempts to assassinate his former ally.

Even in death, Mugabe failed to forgive his former comrade to a point of denying him national hero's status, a decision which remains a Zanu-PF prerogative to date.

Fast forward to 2022, Mnangagwa has inadvertently admitted his former boss erred in denying his allies-turned-enemies the highest honour of the land.

Writing on his weekly column, in the Sunday Mail, Mnangagwa singled out Sithole as one of the liberation war luminaries who was erroneously denied their due honour.

"One man who looms large in the ranks of early leaders of our nationalist movement, but is not at our National Shrine is Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, the inaugural leader of Zimbabwe African National Union at its formation, after the 1963 split in the nationalist movement," Mnangagwa wrote.

"Whatever his mistakes and missteps later in the struggle, he deserves mention and acknowledgement in national annals."

Mnangagwa described Sithole as a "leading nationalist, scholar and firebrand in fact gave our Struggle its intellectual grounding and depth".

"His seminal ‘African Nationalism', published in 1959, just a few years before the end of the Federation and onset of UDI, crystallised African thoughts and ideas in the Struggle. For Zanu-PF, it became a key resource book, out of which we capsulized our thoughts into timeless slogans.

"Looking at leaders of our Nationalist Movement, culminating in the liberation struggle, we see a steady growth at every stage, with each generation playing its part and making huge sacrifices.

"We see more players than our National Shrine has been able to acknowledge or accommodate," he said.

Mnangagwa said "Our appreciation of our past must thus be wider and complete, without being blindfolded by easy binaries of good and bad, heroes and villains".

While Mnangagwa could indirectly be pinning some blame on his predecessor who was the final authority in determining national hero status on outstanding citizens, the incumbent's own administration has also come under frequent criticism for failing to honour deserving heroes in the country.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6049 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days