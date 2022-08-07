Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

One person died, while two others were seriously injured in a Toyota Wish accident along Acardia dam road in Bindura today.

Sources said the vehicle which belongs to Nathan Chigogo was being driven by his brother in-law while the owner was left home bathing.The deceased is yet to be identified as police was yet to receive the report.Allegations are that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times.