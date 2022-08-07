ZANU-PF fights justice

News / National

by Paul Ndou

The ruling ZANU PF party is allegedly fighting justice by making suspected criminal abscond courts on the pretext of campaigning for the party.

Last week the party pleaded with Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje to relax their activist Innocent Tatenda Zanorehamba bail conditions.The activist is facing a rape charge and his lawyer Tawanda Machinga wrote to the court requesting them to relax his bail conditions since he is on party business the state did not oppose bail and postponed the case to September 28.A fortnight ago ZANU PF chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's alleged thug Isheanesu "Chief Saunyama" Dzimbiti was supposed to be brought to court by the police on case of threatening Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole with future violence but was not brought to court citing party business.One wonders why ZANU PF is violating the law yet opposition activists like Jacob Sikhala , Godfrey Sithole among others are being denied bail and rotting in prison on their pending cases.