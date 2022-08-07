Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF fights justice

by Paul Ndou
23 hrs ago | Views
The ruling ZANU PF party is allegedly fighting justice by making suspected criminal abscond courts on the pretext of campaigning for the party.


Last week the party pleaded with Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje to relax their activist Innocent Tatenda Zanorehamba bail conditions.

The activist is facing a rape charge and his lawyer Tawanda Machinga wrote to the court  requesting them to relax his bail conditions since he is on party business the state did not oppose bail and postponed the case to September 28.

A fortnight ago ZANU PF chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's alleged thug Isheanesu "Chief Saunyama" Dzimbiti was supposed to be brought to court by the police on case of threatening Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole with future violence but was not brought to court citing party business.

One wonders why ZANU PF is violating the law yet opposition activists like Jacob Sikhala , Godfrey Sithole among others are being denied bail and rotting in prison on their pending cases.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5397 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2248 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6049 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days