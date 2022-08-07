Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
The numbers of motorists who hit pedestrians or other vehicles on the roads and speed off without rendering assistance is now on the increase with the police recording about 2 500 hit-and-run accidents in the first half of the "bloody" 2022 that has seen the country losing 984 lives on the roads so far.

Many of the hit-and-run accidents involve pedestrians struck and killed or injured while crossing roads and the motorists just flee without rendering assistance or making a report, a serious offence and one that magistrates tend to impose higher sentences for when someone is killed or injured, since the assistance might well have saved a life.

Police are now hunting down a number of such motorists and a list has since been compiled for apprehension.

Some of the drivers have already been arrested and if there was a death then charged with culpable homicide while others are still at large.

According to police statistics, 2 480 pedestrians were struck by hit-and-run motorists with almost certain injury and many seriously injured or killed. Police will however soon release specific figures of the people who were killed in hit-and-run accidents.

In an interview, police reiterated that the law demands that drivers must stop after being involved in an accident.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said hit-and-run accidents are now rampant and drivers must go back to the basics and stop whenever an accident occurs.

"We are worried about an increase in hit-and-run road traffic accidents that are occurring countrywide. So far about 2 480 hit-and-run accidents were recorded between January and June this year.

"According to the law, drivers should stop and render assistance, but it is worrying that some of them speed off and do not even make a report to the police," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said when arrested, such drivers will face the full wrath of the law.

He said they were also looking for some of the motorists on their wanted list for committing such cases.

Police in Umzingwane are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident in which a pedestrian died on the spot after she was hit by an unknown motorist on Sunday at the 371km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In another accident, police in Makuti, Mashonaland West were also investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a truck hit one person on Tuesday at around 5:50am at the 289km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

The victim sustained serious injuries on both legs and was referred to a clinic in Makuti for treatment.

Police in January launched a manhunt for an unknown motorist who was driving a silver BMW vehicle who sped away from a police patrol car before running over and killing a person suspected to have been drunk and was sleeping by the roadside in Hwange.

The accident occurred around 1 am on January 2, after the motorist had been waived down to stop but sped off.

In May, a driver was involved in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a security guard at Chipindura Primary School on Africa Day. John Mwanga (53) was walking along Bindura-Mt Darwin Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was travelling from Bindura to Mt Darwin around 8pm.

In a recent accident where the motorist was also injured, last Monday a Chinhoyi NMB bank branch security guard was killed by a speeding vehicle outside the banking hall as he knocked off from work.

The man was killed at around 7am, when a driver of a car that was headed west, lost control and veered off the road.

According to witnesses, the security guard was hit while he prepared to ride his bicycle home while the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.

Speaking during the launch of the 2022 Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays Road Safety Campaign on Thursday, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr Kura Sibanda said: "When travelling at night, we encourage pedestrians to wear bright colours or reflective clothing so that motorists can see them from a distance. We urge all road users to adhere to the rules of the road."

In the first half of the year, 984 people were killed while 5 103 others were injured in 25 309 road traffic accidents recorded, 759 of them fatal, between January and June this year.

During the same period last year, 867 people died while 3 410 were injured in 20 679 road accidents recorded.

There were 755 fatalities recorded during that period. Traffic experts believe that the fairly strong lockdowns for waves of Covid-19 helped reduce accidents by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Econet, #Power, #Sales

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5398 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2248 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6049 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days