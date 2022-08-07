Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has said President Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 Presidential election.

VP Chiwenga was addressing multitudes of Zion Christian Church members gathered yesterday at Defe Dopota in Gokwe South who were commemorating the 1976 death of the church's founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi.

Congregants at Defe Dopota in Gokwe South for the Zion Christian Church's 46th anniversary

The VP asked the church to vote for President Mnangagwa in next year's elections.

"President Mnangagwa is our leader and Presidential candidate. So as a church, as ZCC members come 2023 you will vote for him. That should happen so that he has another term in office. We must pray for him so that he continues developing the country," he said.

VP Chiwenga said to show that President Mnangagwa was leading the country to prosperity, every area across the country has an ongoing developmental project.

"Every area, every district and province has something happening under the Second Republic.

We want Zimbabwe to be number one in production and productivity.

We are number one in terms of the literary rate and we want to be number one in development under President Mnangagwa after he wins the 2023 elections. May I call on you to pray for him," he said.

VP Chiwenga said in the last two years, Government banned public gatherings as a measure of mitigating against the spread of Covid-19.

"For the last two years you have not been meeting as you used to. It was not possible considering your numbers here.

There are multitudes of you here and we could not let you meet because of Covid-19.

Church gatherings were prohibited and today I am happy to see you gathered here.

The earthly kingdom started with Samuel in the bible and we are here to commemorate the death of the late Reverend Mutendi," he said.

"In Zimbabwe we were given our leader in 1964 when he received a prophesy that one day he will rule the country."

VP Chiwenga said nothing makes God happy than knowing that the person he created is worshipping him and therefore the need to worship the Lord all the time.

"This is my first time here and I am actually surprised to see multitudes of church members here present.

This is a clear indication that Reverend Samuel Mutendi fought his fight well before his death. We must do this often," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the same gathering, Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi said Zimbabweans should be happy to be in the new Zimbabwe after colonisation.

"We are excited about the land which is a gift from the Lord. Land must be preserved and fully utilised.

"We pray and we are delighted that President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga are here for the first time. We are here to pray for peace, rugare (prosperity), ukuthula (peace) that is what we preach.

"Reverend Samuel Mutendi was persecuted but never gave up.

Zion is among the early churches which suffered persecution, but Reverend Mutendi continued to preach peace. This church was the first to be excited about independence. Some of us had fathers born and die in Rhodesia."

He commended the Second Republic for pushing the development agenda.

"We are blessed to see development in the country. Roads, dams, clinics are being constructed.

As a church we have a Wellness Centre to complement Government's efforts in improving the health delivery system.

At our Wellness Centres we do faith healing and join Government in that regard," said Bishop  Mutendi.

Bishop Dr Mutendi said the church is happy about President Mnangagwa's open door policy on churches.

"You listen to the churches and your willingness to invite and unite churches is commendable.

I am sure you were not going to do that if Amai Mnangagwa was not welcoming.

Your willingness to put aside State Affairs and listen to the word of God is appreciated as well as the First Lady's outreach programmes which are repairing the spirit of Unhu/Ubuntu in society," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5380 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days