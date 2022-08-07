Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
A 72-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean pensioner, Ian Douglas Carlisle, has been jailed one year in Botswana for shooting a fisherman whom he found fishing in a river at his farm.

The shooting incident occurred on July 15, 2017, but Carlisle was jailed last week for shooting Biki Tshetlha (51) whom he found fishing in the Tati River.

Court papers state that Carlisle, who is a Zimbabwean pensioner, was charged with a single count of shooting Tshetlha on the knee.

The court was told that on that day, Tshetlha was fishing with his friends when they were approached by Carlisle and his employees and asked to
leave.

Carlisle claimed that the river was inside his farm and so the fishermen were trespassing.

Tshetlha and his friends ignored the order and continued fishing.

It is the State case that this infuriated Carlisle and a scuffle ensued.

Carlisle tried to grab Tshetlha, who in turn pointed a spear at him. He was using the spear to fish.

The Zimbabwean farmer hit him with the back of his gun and Tshetlha fell in the water.

He immediately stood up and hit Carlisle with the wooden stick of his spear.

The scuffle resumed, resulting in Carlisle firing a shot towards Tshetlha, hitting him on the knee.

Carlisle immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was bedridden for three weeks as a result of the gunshot wound.

Carlisle told the court that prior to the incident, he had problems with trespassers, poachers and people fishing in the river.

In sentencing Carlisle, Botswana magistrate Tshepo Magetse indicated that he was not supposed to fight Tshetlha because he does not own the river as he claimed.

"The gun shot force used against a man armed with a wooden stick was way too excessive. I herein find the accused guilty for unlawfully wounding the complainant. The accused is, therefore, sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended," Magetse ruled.

The magistrate advised him of his right to appeal to the High Court within six weeks if dissatisfied with the sentence.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5392 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2246 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days