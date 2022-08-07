Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
FAITH Karuru (not her real name) was infected with HIV by her boyfriend, who fled to South Africa after committing a crime seven years ago.

"I discovered I was HIV positive when I went to register the pregnancy at a local clinic. I was terrified and confused," she said.

"I asked the nurses where I could get an abortion and they said my status was not a death sentence."

The nurses told her that she could have a healthy baby, free of the virus.

"When my baby was born, she was so tiny and looked so fragile that I thought the nurses had lied to me. When I breastfed her, it was extremely painful and I was afraid that I would lose my child," Karuru said.

The source of her trepidation was misinformation and myths spread by friends regarding breastfeeding by HIV-positive mothers and this almost ended Karuru's and her baby's lives.

"My friends told me that the breast milk of an HIV-positive person, just like blood, was full of the deadly virus. I was so confused and scared I even tried to kill myself and my baby to save her from the horror of living with HIV.

"By the grace of God, we both survived the pesticide I put on a banana that we shared. I was taken for counselling, but I had a hard time believing my baby would not get HIV from my milk," she explained.

"Breastfeeding my baby felt like taking a knife and slitting her throat. I felt extremely guilty afterwards because I loved my baby. I could not sleep and my mother could not understand why I was reluctant to let my baby suckle.

"My friends, who sounded like they knew what they were talking about, kept telling me how HIV \-positive mothers killed their babies by infecting them with the virus through breast milk," Karuru added.

She was relieved after getting counsel from Unicef Zimbabwe and the National Aids Council (Nac), who advised her that mothers who are under antiretroviral therapy (ART) could not spread HIV through breastfeeding.

"I was slowly losing my mind when I finally confided in my aunt, who is an HIV counsellor. Her calmness reassured me and we had a lengthy talk about my condition. She gave me literature from Unicef that clearly explained that pain during the first weeks of breastfeeding was entirely normal and my baby would not get infected as long as I took my ARVs," she recalled.

"Today, my baby is six years old and is in Grade 1. She is so healthy, robust and full of life that I always shed tears when I think I tried to kill her because of misinformation about HIV and breastfeeding. I breastfed her for almost two years and she is HIV negative."

Unicef Zimbabwe nutrition manager Mara Nyawo said HIV-positive mothers who are fully supported for ART adherence could successfully breastfeed.

"Yes, HIV-positive mothers can successfully breastfeed while being supported fully for ART adherence throughout the time they breastfeed," she said.

"HIV-positive mothers should exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first six months of life and continue breastfeeding for up to 24 months, introducing complementary foods at six months of age," Nyawo said, pointing out that breast milk is important because it contains antibodies and acts as a baby's first vaccine, providing critical protection from diseases and death.

"Breastfeeding provides children the best start in life. It is a baby's best source of nutrition, bolstering brain development with lifelong benefits for a baby. It provides the ideal nutrition for babies, containing everything that babies need to grow and develop well," she said, further noting that 50% of diarrhoea episodes and a third of respiratory infections can be avoided if mothers exclusively breast feed their children.

"Infants, who are not fully or partially breastfed have a higher risk of diarrhoea and are more likely to die particularly in low-income countries. If mothers were supported to breastfeed, nearly 50% of diarrhoea episodes and a third of respiratory infections would be avoided," she added.

Unicef says breastfeeding provides mothers with long-term protection against breast and ovarian cancer, and reduces the mothers' risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mothers living with HIV need to take antiretroviral treatment correctly during pregnancy and breastfeeding to eliminate the risk of passing on the virus to the baby.

WHO further indicates that it is also important that expecting mothers register for antenatal care early, that is within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Currently, Zimbabwe has recorded a decline in breastfeeding due to aggressive marketing of milk substitutes by multinational baby formula manufacturers.

Health ministry national nutritionist Chj Chikanda pointed out that the Zimbabwe's breastfeeding rate has decreased from 83% in 2021 to 61% in 2022.

According to health experts, formula-fed babies may have a greater risk of respiratory infections, allergies, sudden infant death syndrome, obesity, cognitive development issues and other health risks, compared to breastfed babies.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #HIV, #Babies, #Breastfeed

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2494 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5401 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 598 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2248 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6049 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days