Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has torched a storm after claiming that the 1987 Unity Accord is a key pillar of national peace and stability, and should never be challenged, breached or compromised.

The Unity Accord was signed by the late former President Robert Mugabe and late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo at the height of Gukurahundi massacres that claimed an estimated 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces between 1982 and 1987.

In his weekly column in a State-owned weekly, Mnangagwa said the Heroes Day commemorations, to be held today, followed by the Defence Forces Day set for Tuesday revived bitter memories of the liberation struggle, all of them encapsulated and embodied in the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He said while there were political disturbances in the early years of the country's independence, peace prevailed after the Unity Accord was signed by Mugabe and Nkomo, bringing together political parties that fought colonialism, Zanu-PF and PF Zapu.

"True, they were fratricidal disturbances in the early years of our independence, but reason prevailed in the end, as our leaders met, talked and embraced, to give us a legacy of peace and stability we enjoy to this day and which we have a duty to bequeath to posterity," Mnangagwa said.

This has irked Matabeleland human rights groups who feel that Mnangagwa has failed to resolve the Gukurahundi issue.

"Instead of shouting against those who are rightly questioning the value of the Unity Accord in their lives, he should be focusing on addressing the Gukurahundi genocide in which he was a leading perpetrator. The Unity Accord benefited perpetrators like him and that is why he sees value in it. It brought nothing to victims and survivors," political analyst Effie Ncube said.

South Africa-based educationist Nkosilathi Ncube said the problem with the Unity Accord was that Zanu and Zapu were merged to come up with Zanu-PF.

"The second problem is that Zapu is given a second Vice-President in the Unity Accord. While they are united like that, their headquarters in Harare still has a Zanu cockerel as a symbol, it's still Jongwe offices," Ncube said.

He also pointed out that the unity is meaningless when such heroic figures as Cont Mhlanga cannot be buried at the Heroes Acre despite their outstanding work.

Mthwakazi Republic party president Mqondisi Moyo said: "It is all about Zanu, Zanu and Zanu, and nothing else. Despite the fact that Gukurahundi was the major issue that led Nkomo to the Unity Accord, the document does not even detail how they were going to address the emotive issue in terms of the victims, it is just silent."

Describing the unity accord as useless as long as it does not address the marginalisation of Matabeleland Moyo added: "The Unity Accord was supposed to ensure that the next president after Mugabe came from Zapu. After removing former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, they should have replaced him with another person from Zapu if Mnangagwa really believes in the Unity Accord."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

14 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

14 hrs ago | 5380 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

14 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

14 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

14 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

14 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mohadi in no show

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man dies during fasting

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chiwenga says said Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF's sole candidate in the 2023 election

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ex-Zipra guerilla now a successful farmer

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 500 hit-and-run accidents recorded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Econet cuts physical airtime sales to 10%

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

23 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZANU-PF fights justice

23 hrs ago | 557 Views

Toyota Wish kills one, injures two

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's councillors join gravy train

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 1900 Views

Donkey bites, swallows Bikita woman's finger

07 Aug 2022 at 19:00hrs | 823 Views

Businessman locks horns with top judges

07 Aug 2022 at 18:54hrs | 675 Views

Mnangagwa admits late Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 2244 Views

Equipment woes force Bulawayo road rehab scale down

07 Aug 2022 at 18:52hrs | 203 Views

Plot to oust Wadyajena exposed

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 690 Views

Zimbabwe average salary very low as poverty bites

07 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 297 Views

Foreigners loot Zimbabwe's emeralds

07 Aug 2022 at 18:50hrs | 613 Views

Parly grills govt over US$9.6bn unauthorised expenditure

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 111 Views

Mayor, councillors fume over US$20 monthly allowance

07 Aug 2022 at 18:49hrs | 223 Views

Musarara to mobilize thousands of people for heroes day celebrations

07 Aug 2022 at 10:42hrs | 1473 Views

Wife loses tooth in an infidelity fight

07 Aug 2022 at 10:41hrs | 1604 Views

Why are we placing our lives and livelihoods at risk when ordinary Zimbabweans unwilling to play their part for a New Zimbabwe?

07 Aug 2022 at 10:26hrs | 2536 Views

Chiwenga's new wife introduces him as Bulawayo's 'son-in-law'

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 6048 Views

Econet to hike tariffs by 183%

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 972 Views

Mwazha's church set to hold massive pilgrimage

07 Aug 2022 at 08:45hrs | 618 Views

Fake Chamisa intel: riot cops in heavy Kuwadzana deployment

07 Aug 2022 at 08:44hrs | 2300 Views

Dangarembga vows to demonstrate against Mnangagwa's govt again

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

07 Aug 2022 at 08:43hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days