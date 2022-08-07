Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary, Lewis Matutu, who was stopped in his daring anti-corruption fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has resurfaced, this time calling for the death sentence on those convicted of graft.Matutu, alongside Godfrey Tsenengamu, led a protracted campaign against Tagwirei before their suspension and sanction by the party's leadership.They were eventually punished through enrolment the party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, an institution designed to mould straitjacket thinkers who shun radicalism.Matutu was quiet since the embarrassing episode while Tsenengamu contested the judgement and has since formed his own political outfit, the Freedom and Economic Empowerment of Zimbabwe (FEEZ)Sharing on Twitter, Matutu proposed Zimbabwe adopts the Chinese approach to dealing with corruption."Zimbabwe should adopt the Chinese approach on the fight against corruption, offenders with cases that exceed US$500 000 should be executed by firing squad with the rest being given harsh sentences," said Matutu.After Zanu-PF tried and found him and Tsenengamu guilty for going against party regulations and addressing journalists on alleged corruption by Tagwirei, Matutu had been silent on the matter.It is not clear if he ever went for what the party referred to as ‘refresher courses on the party's ideology.'His fight against Tagwirei died a natural death.Tagwirei has been accused of state capture, with some of his companies fronting government projects mainly in the mining and transport sectors.The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) in which he is a majority shareholder, is also handling e-passport application fees, a conduit for siphoning millions of United States dollars.