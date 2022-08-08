Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Thousands of people thonged Nzvimbo High School for Heroes Day on Monday where ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara had lined up a number of musicians to provide entertainment.

The stage was branded vote President Mnangagwa and register to vote.When Musarara went on stage he chanted ZANU PF slogans amid thunderous cheering before letting musicians Mark Ngwazi, Juntal and Jah Lemmy entertain the crowd.Mazowe District Coordinating Committee spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro confirmed that people in Mazowe were responding well to their mobilization and Mnangagwa was becoming more popular in the district."We are continuing with preaching the gospel of Emmerson Mnangagwa of Five million votes and we are happy that through entertainment we are catching new voters and encouraging them to vote for our President," Dutiro said.Ironically Mazowe had the highest number of attendance in Mashonaland Central despite it being a district event.