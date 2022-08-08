Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

by Simbarashe Sithole
10 hrs ago | Views
Thousands of people  thonged Nzvimbo High School for Heroes Day on Monday where ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara  had lined up a number of musicians  to provide entertainment. 


The stage was branded vote  President  Mnangagwa and register to vote.

When Musarara went on stage he chanted ZANU PF slogans amid thunderous cheering before letting musicians Mark Ngwazi, Juntal and Jah Lemmy entertain  the crowd.

Mazowe District Coordinating  Committee  spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro confirmed that people in Mazowe were responding well to their mobilization and Mnangagwa  was becoming more popular in the district.

"We are continuing with preaching the gospel  of Emmerson Mnangagwa  of Five million votes and we are happy that through entertainment  we are catching new voters and encouraging  them to vote for our President," Dutiro said.

Ironically Mazowe had the highest number of attendance in Mashonaland Central despite it being a district event.

Source - Byo24News




