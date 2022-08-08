Robber, poachers arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old suspected armed robber has been arrested in Bulawayo for allegedly attacking, with help from an accomplice, a man at a bus stop, stealing his wallet containing US$2 500 before speeding off in a white double cab.Police have launched a manhunt for the other robber, named Shelton Khumalo. The attacked man had bruises on his face.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Bulawayo arrested Sufficient Ncube (34) over the robbery at Njube bus stop near Entumbane Complex on Wednesday last week.The getaway vehicle has been identified as a double cab registration number ACK 4110. Police in Filabusi recovered a BMW F30 vehicle reportedly stolen through a robbery along Zvishavane-Mbalabala Road near Bekezela shops also on Wednesday around 10.30pm. The car was found dumped along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Mbalabala Turn-off.In Victoria Falls, police have arrested Listed Munkuli (35), Kudakwashe Ndlovu (31), Darlington Moyo (35) and Simon Nyoni (45) for unlawful possession of ivory at Mhizha Turn-off in the Matsetsi area.Two elephant tasks totalling 4,28kg, 15 lion claws and four lion teeth were recovered from the suspects.In another case, police and Zimbabwe National Parks Management Authority rangers, acting on a tip-off, arrested Evidence Moyo (22) for poaching. The suspect trapped and killed a male buffalo in the bush near the Victoria Falls dump site. Police recovered a kitchen knife from Moyo and five wire snares were found set in the area surrounding the place where the carcass was found.