Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has warned that the poverty soldiers are currently being subjected to by government is a security and peace threat for the country.

In a Defence Forces Day commemorations statement, UZA said government must restore the dignity of soldiers by paying decent wages.

"It is sad that the harsh economic environment has affected their safety, welfare and remuneration. Our forces cannot afford a quality standard of life due to paltry earnings for their service. They deserve to be appreciated with befitting and dignified salaries and benefits," the opposition party said.

The party said if the situation goes unchecked soldiers will be a national threat.

"The living conditions within the barracks leaves a lot to be desired while the majority who have no access to accommodation within the barracks cannot afford proper housing. Some members of our national defence forces have become so desperate that they now resort to side jobs or corrupt and criminal activities to sustain their families.

"Improving their work and living conditions must become a national priority as it could end up threatening the peace and security of our people," the party said.

UZA is  led by Elisabeth Valerio and is contesting the coming 2023 elections.

Once elected in government the party has pledged to improve the welfare of soldiers.

"The UZA led government pledges to improve the conditions of service of our esteemed servicemen and women and ensure that their welfare is commensurate with the important service that they provide for our nation.

"Our party believes that our servicemen and women must remain apolitical and serve the nation and the country's citizens ahead of party and individuals or political parties," the party said."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

8 hrs ago | 6319 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

17 hrs ago | 5107 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

17 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

18 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

18 hrs ago | 1414 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 762 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

18 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

18 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

18 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

18 hrs ago | 150 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

18 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

We know our heroes

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

18 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday?

08 Aug 2022 at 23:25hrs | 4723 Views

Mnangagwa honours Mugabe enemies Sithole, Chikerema

08 Aug 2022 at 23:17hrs | 4390 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife battles life-threatening lymphoedema

08 Aug 2022 at 23:16hrs | 996 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai deserves national hero status, says Mafume

08 Aug 2022 at 23:16hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans Chamisa documentary

08 Aug 2022 at 23:15hrs | 1620 Views

Robber, poachers arrested

08 Aug 2022 at 23:14hrs | 688 Views

Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

08 Aug 2022 at 21:20hrs | 3193 Views

Zanu-PF full of thieves, says Jabulani Sibanda

08 Aug 2022 at 20:28hrs | 2781 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 13:48hrs | 439 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

08 Aug 2022 at 12:51hrs | 999 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

08 Aug 2022 at 12:37hrs | 5625 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

08 Aug 2022 at 05:53hrs | 3764 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 7874 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1205 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1810 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 1614 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 4106 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1588 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2772 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2000 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 407 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 554 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 429 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 364 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 412 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days