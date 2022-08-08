Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the nation to shun political violence as Zimbabwe heads towards the 2023 general elections.

Mnangagwa was addressing the nation Tuesday during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) day commemorations in Harare.

"Finally, as the 2023 harmonised general elections beckon, I call upon all Zimbabweans to be vigilant and maintain the stable and peaceful environment that is being fostered under the second republic. Say no to violence, disunity, divisions and unrest," Mnangagwa said.

This comes at a time when there have been violent clashes between the ruling party Zanu-PF and the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over the death of slain activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali, a CCC activist was allegedly abducted by Zanu-PF thug Pius Jamba on 24 May, and she was found dead on 11 May.

Her body was cut into two and stuffed in sacks.

Ali's family and CCC party are convinced she was killed for her political activism.

After her body was found, Zanu-PF leaders then barred CCC members from mourning Ali at her homestead in Nyatsime saying it is their territory.

Ali's family and other CCC supporters were beaten and chased away.

In retaliation thousands of CCC supporters thronged Nyatsime area the following day and burnt down a homestead belonging to one of Zanu-PF's leaders who was allegedly barring them from mourning Ali.

Zanu-PF supporters then burnt down more houses belonging to CCC supporters the same night.

The incidents resulted in CCC lawmakers Godfrey Sithole and Job Sikhala who is also Ali's lawyer and a dozen party activists getting arrested.

They have all been denied bail and are still in prison since the 14th of June.



Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days