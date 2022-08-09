Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Municipal Commercial Undertaking's beverages producer, Ingwebu Breweries, says rising costs of production coupled with increasing competition strained its earnings, which saw profit dropping by 24 percent to US$174 066 in the first quarter ended March 31 against a budget of US$228 592.

Despite viability concerns underpinned by falling demand for its products and the high cost of operating its antiquated equipment over the years, Ingwebu has recently pitched a turnaround strategy aimed at consolidating market share and growing revenue for the local authority.

In 2019, BCC announced a plan to privatise Ingwebu Breweries as part of a strategy to turn around the previously loss-making commercial undertaking into a financially sound private company.

In its first quarter report, Ingwebu Breweries said business operations were mainly affected by a prolonged long-spell of poor quality production experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the report said the production challenges have since been addressed with notable feedback received from consumers.

"The business managed to post a profit of US$174 066 for the period under review against $228 592 and previous profit of US$215 367," said the company in a report seen by Business Chronicle.

"The 24 percent profit decline against budget and 19 percent against previous quarter was as a result of a decline in volumes and increase in costs due to the rise in fuel prices."

During the period under review, Ingwebu said its sorghum beer unit managed to sell 8,4 million litres against a budget of 10 million litres and previous quarter volumes of 9,9 million litres.

The product, however, faces stiff competition in the market from Delta Beverages, which implemented aggressive measures to gain more market share in the period under review, said the company.

To consolidate its market share, Ingwebu said a three-year strategic plan anchored on diversification, growth and services has been put in place.

Under its diversification model, the company said it will focus on additional product lines and new market segments while under growth it seeks to focus on geographical expansion, production capacity and product range.

It said the production of mahewu slowed down in the first quarter due to the unavailability of packaging materials.

"This resulted in the organisation managing to sell 27 865 cases against a budget of 36 985 cases and a previous year's first quarter of  48 378 cases.

"The imported packaging materials have proven to be expensive and made it difficult for the organisation to produce and sell the mahewu product at a competitive price," reads the report.

The highest sales were recorded in January with 21 840 cases, February (4 406) and only 1 619 cases were sold in March.

"The first quarter closed 23 percent below budget and 42 percent below last year. The first quarter was affected by shortage of raw materials and containers mainly in February and March, which affected product availability in the market," it said.

"Banana flavour continues to be the highest contributor as it closed the first quarter with a contribution of 36 percent, Traditional flavour (24 percent), Extra malt (24 percent), and Peach Apricot 15 percent to total first quarter mahewu sales volumes."

Ingwebu said the focus for the second quarter will be on improving mahewu availability in the market and driving more volumes into the outlets or markets that pay cash.

Meanwhile, consolidated turnover for the first quarter at US$2,2 million was 23 percent below budget and eleven percent below first quarter results.

Gross profit for the quarter which was at US$1,4 million was 20 percent below budget and two percent below first quarter results.

In addition to selling 68 percent of its products in foreign currency, Ingwebu Breweries also managed to acquire three chillers, which will enhance sales growth and visibility of products.

"The organisation plans to acquire two chillers every month from the second quarter going forward. So far, the organisation has managed to buy 10 chillers in total. This will enhance sales growth and visibility for our Mahewu product in modern trade outlets," said the company.

In terms of market share visibility, by the end of the quarter under review, Matabeleland had 36 percent, Masvingo (two percent), Zvishavane (six percent), Gweru (five percent) and Kwekwe had three percent.

Ingwebu Breweries has been in the brewery business for over a century.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Ingwebu, #Brewery, #Costs

Comments


Must Read

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14408 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 6170 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1964 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3861 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1515 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1004 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 719 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 203 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 387 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 547 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 104 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days