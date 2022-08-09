Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has cast doubt over the possibility of paying civil servants in US dollars as inflation continues to ravage salaries amid growing tensions and fears of unrest, The NewsHawks can report.

A meeting held on Monday between the ministry of Labour, ministry of Finance and civil servants failed to find a solution to the salary crisis, with the government keeping its workers guessing on its next move.

Civil servants are demanding salaries of pre-October 2018, equivalent to US$540 for nurses, teachers, and other workers. The government says it cannot afford the hefty wage bill.  

This comes after civil servants failed to engage in a two-day national strike, with members choosing to report for duty amid reports of intimidation and infiltration of the unions.

On Monday, the Finance ministry told union leaders the government had no capacity to pay civil servants in US dollars.

This followed a candid presentation of the workers' demands that included, a justifiable demand for a US dollar salary with a value equivalent to pre-October 2018 levels, implementation of agreed non-salary benefits, inclusion of workers in the governance of the Government Employees Mutual Savings Fund and pension fund and the need for a universal medical allowance to all civil servants.

"The ministry of Finance in response stressed that the government treats the welfare of civil servants as a priority, but was unequivocal that government does not yet have the capacity to pay the entire salary bill in US dollars," the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZPCSTU) said.

The government once again managed to dribble past its workers, saying it will "review the situation in September to see if there is scope to increase the US dollar and as well the Zimdollar components premised on revenue inflows".

The Finance ministry was wary not to commit itself to paying salaries in US dollars, saying this can only depend on revenue inflows.

Also present was Labour minister Paul Mavima who was told to find ways to find a plan to safeguard the value of wages.

Mavima also concurred with the workers on the importance of inclusivity and promised to look into the concerns raised in the workers' presentation.

"The workers were able to demonstrate the desperate situation regards their survival and, as way forward, the honourable minister of Labour asked that we wait for September to see how far government will go towards meeting our expectations in terms of the cost of living and the future of our work," ZPCSTU said.

Last week, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube was compelled by pressure from a restive public service, a weakening domestic currency and rising inflation to announce a ZW$929 billion supplementary budget ahead of the watershed 2023 general elections.

Zimbabwe is battling rising year-on-year inflation which galloped from 191% in June to 256% in July.

Desperate to pacify the public service as the economy continues to wobble, the country's Treasury chief committed 53% of the additional budgetary financing to public sector wages at a time hospitals and schools remain under-stocked.

But civil servants continue to demand better pay in US dollars.

According to Ncube, the 2022 National Budget had set aside ZW$340 billion for the compensation of public servants, of which outlays for the period to June 2022 stood at ZW$193.8 billion, against a target of ZW$160.2 billion, giving a negative variance of ZW$33.6 billion.

"The bulk of the supplementary budget (53%) is going towards employment costs to cushion public servants against increasing cost of living. The balance of the additional resources are going towards meeting government consumables (18%), capital projects (19%) and social benefits (7%)," Ncube said.

As inflation continues to soar to stratospheric levels, the budget provision now needs to be supplemented, considering reviews in employment costs implemented over the period January 2022 to July 2022.

To stop potentially explosive public service strikes, the government has since the start of the year announced measures such as a 20% salary increase effective 1 January 2022, payment of Covid-19 allowances of US$75 and US$30 monthly to civil servants and government pensioners, respectively, in hard currency effective 1 January 2022.

Treasury also introduced a flat cushioning allowance of US$100 and US$50 to civil servants and government pensioners, respectively, payable in hard currency effective 1 March 2022, reviewed sector-specific allowances in health, education and uniformed sectors and most recently effected a 100% salary increment effective on 1 July 2022.

Before this week's salary talks, negotiations under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJCNC) and the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Forum broke down after the authorities reportedly took too long to implement agreed conditions of service.



Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Salaries, #Broke, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

6 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Mnangagwa visited Mutami at school?

6 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

8 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

73 passengers escape death

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

8 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

8 hrs ago | 33 Views

Moyo signs for English side

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

18 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

21 hrs ago | 20034 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

09 Aug 2022 at 10:54hrs | 1800 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 6772 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1996 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 4103 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1614 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1061 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 845 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 771 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 342 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 259 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 407 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 613 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 170 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days